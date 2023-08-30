Tigers sweep Leap Into September titles

Aug. 30—The Lebanon cross country teams swept the titles at Southmont's Leap Into September Meet on Tuesday evening.

The girls team scored 21 points, besting second place Western Boone's 45.

The boys team had 34, beating North Putnam's 51. Western Boone was fifth.

In the girls race, the Tigers went 1-2-3. Penny Lamerson won with a time of 21:23.3, with Nadia Jones second in 22:04.5 and Sophia Kyker third in 22:18.7.

Sarah Keith was seventh in 24:44.4 and Charlotte Kleindl rounded out the scorers in 11th with a time of 25:12.7.

Rounding out the top-7 were Isabella Metheny (13th, 26:33.7) and Hayleigh Coyle (15th, 26:58.5).

For the Western Boone girls, Bailey Haag was fourth in a time of 23:17.8 and Samantha Jones was fifth in a time of 24:10.1.

Benny Parsons was eighth in a time of 24:50.1, Kate Higer was 12th in a time of 26:12.5 and Carli Hanna was 23rd in a time of 29:29.8.

Janelle Gearheart was 24th in 29:51.4 and Rosie Rogers was 25th in 30:06.6.

On the boys side, Marshal Royal led the Tigers, placing third in 18:15.0.

Tyler Meyer, Aydan Wetter and Dylan Krehely were fifth, sixth and seventh in times of 19:10.7, 19:18.2 and 19:35.5.

Carter Hammons rounded out the scorers in 13th in a time of 20:42.1.

Levi Pittman was 14th in 20:45.1 and Isaac Harvey was 19th in a time of 21:18.1.

For Western Boone, Isaac Threlkeld led the way, placing ninth in 20:21.4.

Carter Hanna was 24th in a time of 22:04.6. Graham Cavins was 27th in 22:43.2, Brawn Puckett was 37th in 24:30.8, Brayden Schick was 39th in 24:54.7 and Kole Nelson was 43rd in a 27:50.7.

Western Boone will compete at Hamilton Heights on Thursday, while Lebanon is off until Saturday at Columbus North.

