Tigers Stuart named AAC Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – University of Memphis baseball senior infielder Daunte Stuart was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Week after helping the Tigers go 3-1 on the week and win a road series at Tulane with a big week at the plate, the conference announced Monday.

The Bahamian second baseman hit .500 for the week (7-for-14), slugged a pair of home runs, drove in four Tigers and scored five runs himself to help Memphis (21-27, 8-13 AAC) win a trio of games and a road conference series.

Stuart hit safely in all four games the Tigers played and registered a pair of multi-hit games, including a 3-for-5 performance with a home run in Sunday’s series-clinching, 10-inning win at Tulane. For the week, he carried a 1.579 OPS and tallied 13 total bases (.929 SLG, .650 OBP, 4 BB, 2 HBP).

On the season, Stuart sports a team-best .330 batting average and leads the team in hits (60) and runs scored (46). The senior has started all 48 games for Memphis and carries a team-high .439 on-base percentage and has swiped seven bags on eight attempts.

The Tigers hit the road for Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Tuesday afternoon for a midweek matchup with Arkansas State (20-26-1) at 6 p.m. before they head to Birmingham, Alabama, for a three-game AAC series at UAB (22-24, 9-12 AAC).

