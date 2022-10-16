Tigers strike quick in second half to take 31-14 lead

After heading into halftime tied 14-14, Clemson’s offense came in hot with a quick 31-yard trip to the end zone by tight end Davis Allen to take the 31-14 lead at Florida State.

The Tigers were able to take the lead once again in just one play within the first seven seconds of the third quarter.

With the latest deep ball to Allen, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has now thrown two of his three touchdowns to a tight end, the other being Jake Briningstool in the first half.

WHAT IN THE WORLD⁉️#Clemson pulling out the trick plays.

It ends in a 31-yard touchdown pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Davis Allen. Wow 🫢 pic.twitter.com/UmTeQnfUnd — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) October 16, 2022

