Tigers still not receiving votes in USA TODAY coaches poll despite Tennessee win

Some may believe that a win over an upper-ranked opponent would be enough to get some votes in the polls, but others — namely, the voters — don’t seem to agree.

Despite a victory over the then-No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn’s basketball team still did not receive any votes in the final coaches poll of the regular season. The win did definitively affect Tennessee, though, as the Volunteers skidded five spots down to No. 19 after being defeated by Bruce Pearl’s squad.

As such, Auburn will enter the SEC tournament as an unranked team, and it will certainly have some competition if it’s to win it. Four SEC teams are currently ranked, and all of those teams — Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M — have beaten the Tigers once already this year. Auburn can’t face a repeat of any of those games if it hopes to win the SEC tournament and take that momentum forward into the upcoming NCAA tournament in the middle of the month.

Take a look at the latest USA TODAY Sports Basketball Coaches Poll Below:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 27-2 794(27) – 2 Alabama 25-4 752 (2) – 3 Kansas 24-5 729 (3) +1 4 UCLA 25-4 728 -1 5 Purdue 24-5 630 – 6 Marquette 23-6 626 +3 7 Texas 22-7 558 +1 8 Baylor 21-8 527 +2 9 Arizona 24-5 518 -2 10 Gonzaga 25-5 515 +2 11 Kansas State 22-7 469 +5 12 Virginia 21-6 389 -6 13 Indiana 20-9 362 +4 14 Tennessee 21-8 353 -1 15 Miami 23-6 349 -4 16 Saint Mary’s 25-6 339 -2 17 Xavier 21-8 274 -2 18 Connecticut 22-7 254 +5 19 San Diego State 23-5 251 +1 20 Providence 21-8 239 -2 21 Texas A&M 21-8 113 +4 22 TCU 19-10 109 +4 23 Creighton 18-11 95 -4 24 Maryland 20-9 82 +6 25 Pittsburgh 21-8 64 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire