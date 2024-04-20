Tigers star forward David Jones declares for the NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers senior forward David Jones announced on social media that he has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jones also said he is keeping his college eligibility open, leaving a possibility that he could return to the Tigers or enter the transfer portal if he decides to withdraw from the Draft.

In Jones’ lone season with the Tigers, he was a first-team All-AAC selection after averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

He became the first Division I player since Zion Williamson (2018-2019) to average at least 21.0 points. 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He was also the only Tiger to start all 32 games and score double-digits in every outing this season.

Prior to transferring to the University of Memphis in 2023, he’d played at DePaul University (2020-2022) and St. John’s University (2022-2023).

With Jones’ declaration, the Tigers have had all but one player either declare for the Draft, enter the transfer portal or run out of college eligibility. The only remaining player is forward Nicholas Jourdain.

If Jones elects to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, he must do so by May 29.

