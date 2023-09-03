Tigers split two matches with Kansas foes, finish 3-1 for weekend in Nebraska

Sep. 3—BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team finished 3-1 for the weekend at the Bellevue Labor Day Volleyball Classic after a Saturday split of two matches.

The Tigers swept Benedictine (Kan.) 3-0 and lost 3-1 to 14th-ranked Ottawa (Kan.). Set scores against Benedictine were 25-14, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-21, while the scores against the Braves were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-19 in favor of Ottawa.

DWU had 22 kills and a .409 hitting day from Ady Dwight, while Emily Dale and Lizzie Tyler each had nine kills against Benedictine. Kayleigh Hybertson had 46 set assists, with 32 digs from Tya Weideman, while Tyler had 16 digs, 11 from Carlee Laubach and 10 each from Hybertson and Callie Slagter. DWU had nine total blocks, including five from Dale.

Against Ottawa, Dwight had 16 of the Tigers' 33 kills, with six from Dale. Hybertson had 28 set assists and Weideman had 14 digs. Abby Brunsing and Hybertson each had three total blocks. The Braves had a kill percentage of .337 for the match in the win.

DWU (8-5) will open Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 7 by hosting Dordt at the Christen Family Athletic Center.