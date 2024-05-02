Tigers split first day of regional, set up rematch with Jaguars

May 1—The Choctaw Regional got underway on Wednesday and Norman High has advanced to the next day after splitting its first two games.

The Tigers faced Southmoore in the early game and fell behind quickly. On the second at-bat of the bottom of the first inning, the Jaguars hit a solo home run into left field.

The next three batters got on base to score another run. The Jaguars hit another home run in the second, this time scoring two runs to take a four-run lead.

Ryan Barfield took over in the circle to start the third inning and helped give the Tigers a chance. Still, the offense came up with just three hits and settled for a 4-0 loss.

The Tigers responded later in the day with a nine-run second inning against Northwest Classen to pave the way for a 17-1 run-rule win.

In that game the Tigers had 16 hits and were walked four times in 28 at-bats. Preston Baublit and Seth Hayes each hit triples and 10 batters got a hit.

Tyler Keeling, Hollis Breeding, Ethan Vinson and Ben Waslo each pitched at least an inning and combined to hold Northwest Classen hitless. The Knights scored their only run of the game in the third after a hit-by-pitch and two walks set up a sacrifice fly ball.

Southmoore fell to Choctaw 12-1 in the second round on Wednesday, setting up a rematch between the Tigers and the Jaguars on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play Choctaw at 4 p.m. and would need two wins over the hosts in order to advance to the state tournament.

The Tigers split their two games with Southmoore this season, falling 6-5 at home and winning 11-7 on the road.

Norman High is looking to advance to its first state tournament since 1996.

Timberwolves begin regional on Thursday — Norman North will start postseason play today at 1:30 p.m. against Enid at Piedmont High School.

The loser of that game will play again at 4 p.m., while the winner will advance to play on Friday at 4 p.m.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com