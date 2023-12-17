Tiger's son Charlie Woods makes splash at PNC Championship. See highlights from his career

A little birdie told us that Charlie Woods is as exciting as his father was as a rising star.

This weekend, the 14-year-old and his father, superstar golfer Tiger Woods, participated in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla, where Team Woods finished tied for fifth behind Team Langer, which won the tournament by two strokes.

On the ninth hole in the final round on Sunday, Charlie went viral for chipping in a birdie from the green. After the ball plunked into the hole, he pumped his fist, emulating his father's signature celebration. Tiger was thrilled and grinned with wide eyes as he joined the crowd in applauding the young golfer.

CHARLIE WOODS!!



A chip-in birdie for Team Woods @PNCChampionship 💪 pic.twitter.com/0nh0KdP0JV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2023

This isn't the first time Charlie has captured national attention.

Per Golf Digest, the teenager played soccer growing up and got serious about golf during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Last month, Charlie won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship with The Benjamin School Buccaneers. The freshman, nicknamed "C-Dub," scored 78 and 76 as the program took home their fourth state championship trophy.

A high school state title gives Charlie one accolade that his father, a15-time major champion, did not achieve in his illustrious career.

"Having a win over him and having something he doesn't, it feels pretty good," Charlie said at the PNC Championship, per the Palm Beach Post.

In September, Tiger caddied for Charlie en route to the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. During the regional qualifying tournament, Charlie scored a career-best 66. In true Woods fashion, he sunk an 8-foot putt on the last hole to secure the boys 14-15 division and broke out his father's signature fist pump. Charlie finished tied for 17th in the championship tournament.

Charlie Woods makes a 8ft. putt on 18 to secure the victory in the boys 14-15 division! He is on his way to COUSHATTTAAA! #jgnc #nb3jgnc #seeyouatcoushatta pic.twitter.com/UrcDiKEJlf — Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) September 24, 2023

Tiger played with Charlie in the 2021 PNC Championship when his son was 12. It was Tiger's first tournament since a near-death experience when his SUV crashed and rolled off a hill in Los Angeles earlier that year. He was hospitalized for a month with several broken bones in his leg. Tiger mostly rode a cart for the competition, but shared a special moment when he walked with his son up to hole 18.

Team Woods had 11 birdies in a row in their last 12 holes that year, including at hole 17 where Charlie had a sailing drive. They ultimately lost to John Daly and his son by two strokes. The second place finish was their best at the competition since they started playing together in 2020.

Watching in awe. 😲



11 birdies in a row for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/iIP9S4UDOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Charlie Axel Woods was born on Feb. 8, 2009 to Tiger and his then-wife Elin Nordegren. He is the couple's second and youngest child. He has an older sister, Sam, who caddied for Tiger earlier in this year's PNC Championship.

Bernhard Langer, son Jason make history with 2023 PNC Championship win

For more than 20 years Raymond Floyd was the only five-time winner of the annual PNC Championship. That all changed on Sunday.

Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, ran away with the 2023 family hit-and-giggle after a white-hot day on the putting green. The father-son duo made birdie on their first seven holes of the day and shot an impressive 13-under 59 during Sunday’s final round to take the trophy at 25 under.

Floyd and Langer are now the only five-time winners of the event. Larry Nelson has three wins and Davis Love III has two. Langer won with his son, Stefan, in 2005 and 2006, and won with Jason in 2014, 2019 and now 2023. He also previously played with his daughter, Christina, in 2013 and 2016.

David Duval and his son, Brady, finished second at 23 under, while defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh finished third at 22 under.

Contributing: Adam Woodard, Golfweek

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, adds to golf highlights at PNC