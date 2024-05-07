Tigers snap skid with win over Chinooks

May 6—Box Score

At Kalama

TIGERS 6, CHINOOKS 1

Kalama 010 000 0 — 1

Napavine 100 320 X — 6

NAP Pitching — H. Fay 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 K Highlights — Evander 2-3, 2 2B, RBI; Kaut 2-4; Kunkel 3-3, 2 RBI, R; Gall 3-3, 2 RBI

The Napavine softball team snapped its two-game losing streak on Monday, taking down Kalama on the road 6-1.

The game was originally set to take place at Napavine, but was forced south due to weather.

The Tigers (12-4, 5-3 C2BL) and Chinooks were tied at 1 through three innings, but once Maya Kunkel gave Napavine the lead with an RBI single in the fourth, the Tigers never looked back.

Kunkel went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs batted in, and Grace Gall did the same. Taylen Evander went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Hayden Kaut also collected two hits.

Napavine coach Josh Fay was pleased with the way that they rallied, saying "they've got confidence in each other."

Hannah Fay pitched well in a complete-game, allowing just four hits and an unearned run while walking two and striking out five.

Napavine will return home on Wednesday for a non-league matchup against Tenino.