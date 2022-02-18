Tigers have six games on ESPN’s top 60 games of the 2000’s

Bill Connelly, an ESPN staff writer, released an article that chronicled the top 60 college football games of the 2000s, in his opinion.

Six LSU games made the cut for the top 60, with the highest-ranked game coming in at No. 37, with what has been dubbed “The Shoe Game.” Thanks, Marco Wilson and Cade York.

The lowest on the list was the LSU at Alabama game in 2019, which was a slugfest that ended in a Tigers victory and kept the hopes of an undefeated season alive. We’ve got overtime games, barnburners, shoe-tosses, and blown coverages. I’ll let you decide whether you agree with the placement of these games on the list or not.

No. 60 - LSU 46, Alabama 41 (2019)

Joe Burrow LSU Tigers

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The road to the 2019 National Championship game ran through Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In a matchup of two top-tier quarterbacks in the SEC, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, the teams combined for 1,100 total yards and 34 points in the fourth quarter alone, but it wasn’t enough for the Tide to make a comeback in the end.

No. 59 - LSU 9, Alabama 6

Michael Ford LSU

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“The 2010s began and ended with a pair of LSU-Bama games that (a) featured impossible amounts of combined pro talent and (b) helped to send LSU to the national title game. They couldn’t have been more different in terms of game flow — the former featured 1,100 total yards and 34 points in the fourth quarter alone as Alabama attempted a furious, late comeback over Joe Burrow and the Tigers; the latter featured 534 total yards and a series of failed scoring chances, primarily from the host Tide. But they were both gripping games overloaded with star power.”

No. 55: Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7OT) (2018)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“Part game, part endurance test. LSU’s Ed Orgeron was doused with Gatorade in the closing seconds after a game-clinching interception, but the play was overturned on a replay review, and Orgeron had to sit there, sticky, as the game not only went to overtime but went to seven overtimes. How many games can say they were directly responsible for rules changes?”

Story continues

No. 50 - Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (3OT) (2007)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer

“In a season defined by glorious upsets, this one felt like the most impactful of all at the time. LSU had already overcome one three-overtime loss to move back to No. 1 in the country, but simply couldn’t stop Darren McFadden. Arkansas’ star rushed for 206 yards and three scores and threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and when LSU’s 2-point conversion failed in the third overtime, it felt like the Tigers’ title chances were over. (They weren’t. There was more nonsense to come in 2007.)”

No. 42 - Iowa 30, LSU 25 (2005)

Syndication: HawkCentral

“It seemed like Nick Saban’s final game as LSU head coach was going to have a “fond farewell” tone to it — his Tigers overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to take their first lead with 52 seconds left. But they forgot to cover Warren Holloway.”

No. 37 - LSU 37, Florida 34 (2020)

Sports Mcclenny02

“From McCoy’s throwaway to the thrown shoe. The strangest (and most entertaining) game of the 2020 COVID season took place in The Swamp and all but eliminated Florida from national title contention. LSU hung around with a pick-six and some red-zone stops then pulled off the most unlikely of upsets when Marco Wilson was penalized for throwing Kole Taylor‘s shoe after a third-down stop and LSU’s Cade York nailed an incredible 57-yard field goal into a mid-December fog.”

[listicle id=47853]

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

1

1