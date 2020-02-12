Tigers sign Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed their old friend Cameron Maybin to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

This will be Maybin’s third stint in Detroit. He was drafted by the Tigers in 2005, made his big league debut there in 2007 and was traded to the Marlins in the trade which brought Miguel Cabrera to Motown. He was traded to the Tigers before the 2016 season, played that year there and then was sent off by Detroit again the following November.

In all, Maybin is a 13-year veteran who has played for the Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Mariners, Yankees, and Astros, in addition to Detroit. The guy gets around. For his career he’s a .256/.324/.376 (93 OPS+) hitter with 183 stolen bases. He had a pretty nice partial season in New York last year, putting up a line of .285/.364/.494 in 269 plate appearances, with almost all of his damage coming against righties. Whether the Tigers — who are pretty thin on big league talent — intend to platoon him or use him as a full time outfielder is not known.