Tigers score early and often in win over Loggers

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Napavine

TIGERS 14, LOGGERS 4 (5 inn.)

Onalaska 000 22 — 4

Napavine 435 02 — 14

ONY Pitching — Stewart 2.2 IP, 8 H, 12 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 4 K; Haag 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Highlights — Stewart 2-3; Miess 1-3, 2 RBI; Lyons 1-2, 2 RBI

NAP Pitching — Holmes 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 10 K Highlights — Nelson 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, R; Bullock 1-1, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R; Bissonette 2-4, R; Griffith 1-4, 2 RBI, R

The Napavine baseball team handled Onalaska with ease on Friday, as the Tigers topped the Loggers 14-4 in five innings.

The Tigers (8-3, 8-3 C2BL) scored four in the first, three in the second, and five in the third to take a 12-0 lead.

The Loggers (0-13, 0-11 C2BL) were able to plate a pair in the fourth and fifth, but an RBI single from Layton Griffith in the bottom of the fifth was the run-rule walk-off winner.

Jack Nelson went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in, and Cal Bullock collected a hit and drove in a pair.

Conner Holmes pitched all five innings, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) while walking three and striking out 10.

Tuff Lyons and Jacob Miess drove in two runs apiece, and Desean Stewart tallied two hits and struck out four on the mound.

The Loggers and Tigers will face off again on Saturday at Onalaska.