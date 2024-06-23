Tigers score 9 runs in 2 innings of 11-2 win over White Sox after scoring 5 in 6 previous games

DETROIT (AP) — Colt Keith and Akil Baddoo homered in a five-run first inning and Riley Greene cleared the fences in a four-run second, lifting the Detroit Tigers to an 11-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Tigers scored more runs in two at-bats on Matt Vierling’s leadoff triple and Keith’s two-run homer than in any of the previous six games, and they were just getting warmed up in the series-winning rout.

Baddoo’s two-run homer capped the five-run first inning and Riley Greene followed with a three-run shot in the second to put Detroit ahead 9-0.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.