Tigers' Sanchez gets a start against Mariners

SEATTLE -- Anibal Sanchez wanted a chance to start again.

He will apparently get that opportunity Monday night when the Detroit Tigers open a four-game series in Seattle against the Mariners.

After making 11 relief appearances for the Tigers early this season, the veteran right-hander accepted an assignment to Triple-A Toledo on May 22 to stretch out his arm.

After four starts for the Mud Hens, Sanchez was to be recalled before Monday's game, according to MLB.com, and take the mound against the Mariners. He is scheduled to face Seattle rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.41 ERA), who will be making his first career appearance against Detroit.

"(Sanchez) accepted that assignment to go pitch in Toledo so he could take another shot at starting," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told MLB.com. "So we're going to see."

Sanchez, 33, is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA for the Tigers this season after losing a battle in spring training with left-hander Matthew Boyd for a spot in the rotation. Boyd recently was sent down to Toledo after going 2-5 with a 5.69 ERA in 11 starts.

Sanchez was 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA for the Mud Hens and spent time on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. His last outing was his best, as he allowed one run in five innings against Gwinnett with seven strikeouts.

"He's been throwing the ball well," Ausmus told MLB.com. "Good changeup, velocity's been up to 93 (mph). He had the hamstring injury two starts ago, but that's behind him now."

In six career appearances against Seattle, Sanchez is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA. He pitched four innings of relief against the Mariners in an 8-0 loss on April 26, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Sanchez's return will give the other members of Detroit's rotation an extra day of rest. Jordan Zimmermann, Justin Verlander and Daniel Norris are scheduled to start the remaining games against the Mariners, with Michael Fulmer pitching Friday at San Diego.

And after that?

"We're going to figure it out as we go," Ausmus told MLB.com.

The Tigers (32-36) lost 9-1 to Tampa Bay on Sunday to wrap up a six-game homestand, in which they went 2-4 against Arizona and the Rays.

The Mariners (34-37) return home after capping a seven-game trip with a 7-3 victory Sunday at Texas. The Mariners went 3-4 on the trip to Minnesota and Texas.

NOTES: Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings Saturday night in his second rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma. Hernandez allowed four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Hernandez is scheduled to rejoin the rotation Friday against Houston. ... Servais said SS Jean Segura, out since June 1 with a right high ankle sprain, would likely begin a Triple-A rehab assignment Monday and could return by the middle of the week. ... Tigers DH Victor Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list after spending two days in the hospital late last week with an irregular heartbeat. ... The Tigers are 14-20 on the road this season.