Tigers and Royals meet, winner claims 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (17-11, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-12, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (1-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-0, 1.82 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -155, Royals +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 15-12 record overall and a 5-8 record at home. The Tigers are 11-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has a 17-11 record overall and a 5-6 record on the road. Royals hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Canha has six doubles and five home runs while hitting .273 for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 3-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with seven home runs while slugging .610. Maikel Garcia is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Royals: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (rib), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.