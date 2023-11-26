Tigers a riser in AP Top 25 after win over Texas A&M to close out regular season

LSU finished its up-and-down 2023 regular season by reaching the 9-3 mark for the second year in a row with a 42-30 win over Texas A&M, avenging a loss from the end of the 2022 regular season.

The Tigers saw a one-spot increase in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 13, moving up to No. 13. They saw a similar bump in the AP Top 25 this week after Louisville dropped out of the top 10 following an upset loss against Kentucky.

As the Tigers wait a week to learn their postseason fate, here’s how the penultimate AP poll looks following the conclusion of the regular season.

Points: 108

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Week 13 Result: W 59-14 vs. Navy

Points: 121

Trend: No Change

Week 13 Result: W 56-14 at Coastal Carolina

Toledo Rockets (11-1)

Points: 176

Trend: No Change

Week 13 Result: W 56-14 at Coastal Carolina

Points: 269

Trend: -6

Week 13 Result: L 31-7 at Oregon

North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3)

Points: 269

Trend: No Change

Week 13 Result: W 39-20 vs. North Carolina

Liberty Flames (12-0)

Points: 293

Trend: +2

Week 13 Result: W 42-28 at UTEP

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3)

Points: 407

Trend: +2

Week 13 Result: W 40-34 (2OT) vs. BYU

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Points: 458

Trend: +2

Week 13 Result: W 13-10 at Nebraska

Tulane Green Wave (11-1)

Points: 557

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 29-16 vs. UTSA

Points: 592

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 56-23 at Stanford

Points: 689

Trend: -6

Week 13 Result: L 38-31 vs. Kentucky

Points: 712

Trend: +2

Week 13 Result: W 59-23 at Arizona State

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Points: 809

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 42-30 vs. Texas A&M

Points: 857

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 69-45 vs. TCU

Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

Points: 936

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 17-7 at Mississippi State

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Points: 961

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 42-0 at Michigan State

Points: 1011

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 48-14 at Arkansas

Points: 1125

Trend: No Change

Week 13 Result: W 27-24 at Auburn

Points: 1205

Trend: No Change

Week 13 Result: W 57-7 vs. Texas Tech

Points: 1251

Trend: -4

Week 13 Result: L 30-24 at Michigan

Points: 1277

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 31-7 vs. Oregon State

Points: 1358

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 24-15 at Florida

Points: 1413

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 24-21 vs. Washington State

Points: 1495

Trend: +1

Week 13 Result: W 30-24 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Points: 1540

Trend: No Change

Week 13 Result: W 31-23 at Georgia Tech

