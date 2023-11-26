Tigers a riser in AP Top 25 after win over Texas A&M to close out regular season
LSU finished its up-and-down 2023 regular season by reaching the 9-3 mark for the second year in a row with a 42-30 win over Texas A&M, avenging a loss from the end of the 2022 regular season.
The Tigers saw a one-spot increase in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 13, moving up to No. 13. They saw a similar bump in the AP Top 25 this week after Louisville dropped out of the top 10 following an upset loss against Kentucky.
As the Tigers wait a week to learn their postseason fate, here’s how the penultimate AP poll looks following the conclusion of the regular season.
SMU Mustangs (10-2)
Points: 108
Trend: Not Previously Ranked
Week 13 Result: W 59-14 vs. Navy
James Madison Dukes (11-1)
Points: 121
Trend: No Change
Week 13 Result: W 56-14 at Coastal Carolina
Toledo Rockets (11-1)
Points: 176
Trend: No Change
Week 13 Result: W 56-14 at Coastal Carolina
Oregon State Beavers (8-4)
Points: 269
Trend: -6
Week 13 Result: L 31-7 at Oregon
North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3)
Points: 269
Trend: No Change
Week 13 Result: W 39-20 vs. North Carolina
Liberty Flames (12-0)
Points: 293
Trend: +2
Week 13 Result: W 42-28 at UTEP
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3)
Points: 407
Trend: +2
Week 13 Result: W 40-34 (2OT) vs. BYU
Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)
Points: 458
Trend: +2
Week 13 Result: W 13-10 at Nebraska
Tulane Green Wave (11-1)
Points: 557
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 29-16 vs. UTSA
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)
Points: 592
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 56-23 at Stanford
Louisville Cardinals (10-2)
Points: 689
Trend: -6
Week 13 Result: L 38-31 vs. Kentucky
Arizona Wildcats (9-3)
Points: 712
Trend: +2
Week 13 Result: W 59-23 at Arizona State
LSU Tigers (9-3)
Points: 809
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 42-30 vs. Texas A&M
Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
Points: 857
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 69-45 vs. TCU
Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)
Points: 936
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 17-7 at Mississippi State
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Points: 961
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 42-0 at Michigan State
Missouri Tigers (10-2)
Points: 1011
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 48-14 at Arkansas
Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)
Points: 1125
Trend: No Change
Week 13 Result: W 27-24 at Auburn
Texas Longhorns (11-1)
Points: 1205
Trend: No Change
Week 13 Result: W 57-7 vs. Texas Tech
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Points: 1251
Trend: -4
Week 13 Result: L 30-24 at Michigan
Oregon Ducks (11-1)
Points: 1277
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 31-7 vs. Oregon State
Florida State Seminoles (12-0)
Points: 1358
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 24-15 at Florida
Washington Huskies (12-0)
Points: 1413
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 24-21 vs. Washington State
Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Points: 1495
Trend: +1
Week 13 Result: W 30-24 vs. Ohio State
Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
Points: 1540
Trend: No Change
Week 13 Result: W 31-23 at Georgia Tech