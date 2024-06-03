Tigers to retire Jim Leyland’s jersey number

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The legend of Jimmy Smokes will be more than lore in Tigers history; it will be official.

The team announced Monday that it will retire former manager Jim Leyland’s number — No. 10 — during a ceremony on Aug. 3.

“One of the highest honors for one of the most successful managers in franchise history,” the team posted on social media.

Leyland, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month, first signed with the Tigers as a catcher in September 1963, going on to bounce around the minor leagues and never making a big-league appearance.

Report: Struggling Spencer Torkelson demoted to Triple-A

When he was 26 years old, the notorious smoker moved into coaching, spending several more seasons in the minors within the Tigers’ organization. He left the Tigers in 1982 to serve as an assistant for Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox. After four years there, Leyland was hired by the Pittsburgh Pirates for his first chance to lead a big-league club.

In Pittsburgh, Leyland won National League Manager of the Year twice (1990 and 1992), and finished runner-up two other times. Behind Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla, he helped lead the Pirates to the National League Championship Series three times but could not break through.

Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland makes a pitching change to relieve Anibal Sanchez during a 2013 game at Comerica Park. (AP file)

He quit in 1996 and took a job with the Florida Marlins, leading the expansion team to a World Series victory of Cleveland in his first year.

After ownership sold off its top players, the Marlins fell to 54-108 the following season and Leyland resigned. He managed the Colorado Rockies for one season before returning to Pittsburgh as a scout.

Reliving the Tigers’ only unassisted triple play

Leyland was hired to manage the Tigers following the 2005 season. The Tigers, perennial cellar dwellers for years prior, had made progress under manager Alan Trammell, but shocked the baseball world with a 95-67 record under Leyland in 2006.

It was the Tigers’ best season since 1987 and first World Series appearance since 1984.

Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland talks to catcher Alex Avila ahead of a 2013 game against the Cleveland Indians. (AP file)

Leyland led the Tigers for eight seasons, ending with a 700-597 record, two American League pennants and three AL Central titles. He retired from managing following the 2013 season and has worked with the organization as a special assistant.

The Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Aug. 3 following the ceremony. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.