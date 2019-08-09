Tigers release Josh Harrison

The Detroit Tigers released veteran infielder Josh Harrison today.

Harrison has been out since late May due to hamstring surgery. Before that he hit a dismal.176/.219/.265 over 36 games. He’s been on a rehab assignment of late and the Tigers had to choose whether to bring him back or send him off and they’ve clearly decided to go with younger players.

Harrison, 32, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Tigers this past offseason. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone picks him up for the stretch run given that he’ll make a prorated baseball minimum wage the rest of the way out.