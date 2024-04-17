Tigers Recover from Cajuns Quick Strike to Take Baton Rouge Meeting

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU withstood an early strike from the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team in capturing a 4-2 win on Tuesday, April 16 at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

No. 19 Louisiana (29-15) jumped ahead in the game’s first half inning, a two-run line drive home run from Laney Credeur (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) staking the visitors out to a 2-0 lead off of the Tigers’ Sydney Berzon.

LSU (34-8) drew even with single runs in its first two at bats then got the breakthrough needed for the victory when Ciara Briggs poked a two-run single through the right side in the fourth inning.

Berzon retired the Ragin’ Cajuns in order a second straight time in the fifth inning, then in the sixth inning got a timely strikeout with two runners in scoring position to preserve the advantage.

Alexa Langeliers was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead UL’s seven-hit attack. Credeur’s homer was her sixth of the season making her the fourth different Cajun to hit the mark this season.

Chloe Riassetto (3.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R 2 ER, 2 K) dueled with Berzon into the fourth inning before losing the lead on a pair of unearned runs that crossed on Briggs’ two-out single.

Berzon settled in after Louisiana produced five hits over the first three frames, holding the visitors to just a pair of infield singles the final four innings.

LSU snapped a two-game losing streak in the series, avenged the 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Championship Sunday sweep and increased its all-time lead over Louisiana to 26-15.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who lost in the Texas State series finale, dropped a second straight decision for the first time since early March.

UL and LSU are set for a rematch in the midweek home-and-home series on Tuesday, April 23 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

No. 19 Louisiana makes its return home to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Wednesday, April 17 hosting Nicholls (23-19) in a 6:00 p.m. single game.

Wednesday’s game completes a home-and-home season series with the Colonels and kicks off a five-game homestand for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Following the Nicholls game, UL hosts Southern Miss in a Sun Belt series from April 19-21 and then has the rematch with LSU on Tuesday, April 23.

Fans may purchase tickets at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

No television coverage is available for the Nicholls game. Fans can listen to a radio broadcast on The Goat 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on The Varsity Network.

