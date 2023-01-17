Tigers receive significant boost in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

It pays to take care of the opponents on your schedule.

In a week that saw several teams bow out of the polls, Auburn was rewarded with a respectable increase in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Tigers check in at No. 17 this week, which is a five-spot jump from last week’s rankings.

Auburn earned a midweek win over Ole Miss on the road, 82-73, and returned to Neville Arena last Saturday to down Mississippi State, 69-63. Completing a sweep not only impressed College Basketball coaches but also the voters of the Associated Press, who also moved Auburn up five places from last week’s poll to No. 16.

Several teams did not fare as well as Auburn did last week, as four teams dropped out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll this week: Wisconsin, Missouri, Duke, and San Diego State. Kentucky earned an impressive win at then No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday but is still on the outside looking in. The good news for the Wildcats is that their win in Knoxville dropped the Volunteers four places to No. 9 in this week’s rankings.

Here’s a look at this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Prev Chg 1 Houston 17-1 1 — 2 Kansas 16-1 2 — 3 Purdue 16-1 3 — 4 Alabama 15-2 4 — 5 UCLA 16-2 6 1 6 Gonzaga 16-3 8 2 7 Texas 15-2 10 3 8 Xavier 15-3 11 3 9 Tennessee 14-3 5 -4 10 Virginia 13-3 12 2 11 Arizona 15-3 9 -2 12 Iowa State 13-3 14 2 13 Texas Christian 14-3 17 4 14 Connecticut 15-4 7 -7 15 Kansas State 15-2 13 -2 16 Miami-Florida 14-3 15 -1 17 Auburn 14-3 22 5 18 Marquette 14-5 23 5 19 Clemson 15-3 NR 9 20 Providence 14-4 19 -1 21 Charleston 18-1 24 3 22 Baylor 12-5 NR 5 23 Illinois 12-5 NR 3 24 Saint Mary’s 16-4 NR 7 25 Arkansas 12-5 16 -9

Dropped Out: No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Missouri; No. 21 Duke; No. 25 San Diego St.

Receiving Votes: Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.

