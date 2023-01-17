Tigers receive significant boost in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
It pays to take care of the opponents on your schedule.
In a week that saw several teams bow out of the polls, Auburn was rewarded with a respectable increase in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Tigers check in at No. 17 this week, which is a five-spot jump from last week’s rankings.
Auburn earned a midweek win over Ole Miss on the road, 82-73, and returned to Neville Arena last Saturday to down Mississippi State, 69-63. Completing a sweep not only impressed College Basketball coaches but also the voters of the Associated Press, who also moved Auburn up five places from last week’s poll to No. 16.
Several teams did not fare as well as Auburn did last week, as four teams dropped out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll this week: Wisconsin, Missouri, Duke, and San Diego State. Kentucky earned an impressive win at then No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday but is still on the outside looking in. The good news for the Wildcats is that their win in Knoxville dropped the Volunteers four places to No. 9 in this week’s rankings.
Here’s a look at this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Prev
Chg
1
Houston
17-1
1
—
2
Kansas
16-1
2
—
3
Purdue
16-1
3
—
4
Alabama
15-2
4
—
5
UCLA
16-2
6
1
6
Gonzaga
16-3
8
2
7
Texas
15-2
10
3
8
Xavier
15-3
11
3
9
Tennessee
14-3
5
-4
10
Virginia
13-3
12
2
11
Arizona
15-3
9
-2
12
Iowa State
13-3
14
2
13
Texas Christian
14-3
17
4
14
Connecticut
15-4
7
-7
15
Kansas State
15-2
13
-2
16
Miami-Florida
14-3
15
-1
17
Auburn
14-3
22
5
18
Marquette
14-5
23
5
19
Clemson
15-3
NR
9
20
Providence
14-4
19
-1
21
Charleston
18-1
24
3
22
Baylor
12-5
NR
5
23
Illinois
12-5
NR
3
24
Saint Mary’s
16-4
NR
7
25
Arkansas
12-5
16
-9
Dropped Out: No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Missouri; No. 21 Duke; No. 25 San Diego St.
Receiving Votes: Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.