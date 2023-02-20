Tigers receive just two votes in newest USA TODAY coaches poll
Another loss for Auburn doesn’t have the team’s prospects of re-entering the polls looking stellar.
Once again, the Tigers were not ranked in the newest iteration of the USA TODAY Sports Basketball Coaches Poll. Surprisingly, though, the team did still get two votes despite losing its latest match to the Vanderbilt Commodores 67-65 — it’s still a steep drop from the 13 votes the team received in last week’s iteration of the poll.
Auburn only has three games remaining to get back on track before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments begin to kick off in March. The team will play Ole Miss, who it has beaten previously this year, Kentucky and two vaunted SEC opponents in Alabama and Tennessee. A good stretch to close out the regular season against these opponents would do well for the Tigers’ resume, but Bruce Pearl’s squad will have to play better basketball than it has been recently if it hopes to make a splash before the postseason.
Take a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports below:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
25-2
791 (24)
+1
2
23-4
753 (6)
-1
3
UCLA
23-4
716
+1
4
Kansas
22-5
693 (1)
+3
5
Purdue
24-4
669
-2
6
Virginia
21-4
638 (1)
–
7
Arizona
24-4
607
+1
8
21-6
558
-3
9
Marquette
21-6
515
+1
10
Baylor
20-7
512
-1
11
Miami
22-5
437
+2
12
Gonzaga
23-5
431
–
13
20-7
398
-2
14
Saint Mary’s
24-5
349
+3
15
Xavier
20-7
309
+1
16
Kansas State
20-7
299
-2
17
Indiana
19-8
288
-2
18
Providence
20-7
226
+3
19
Creighton
18-9
225
–
20
San Diego State
21-5
180
–
21
Iowa State
17-9
174
-3
22
Northwestern
20-7
148
+4
23
Connecticut
20-7
128
–
24
North Carolina St
21-7
93
-2
25
20-7
87
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Texas Christian
Others Receiving Votes
Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4; Auburn 2; Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1