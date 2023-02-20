Tigers receive just two votes in newest USA TODAY coaches poll

Another loss for Auburn doesn’t have the team’s prospects of re-entering the polls looking stellar.

Once again, the Tigers were not ranked in the newest iteration of the USA TODAY Sports Basketball Coaches Poll. Surprisingly, though, the team did still get two votes despite losing its latest match to the Vanderbilt Commodores 67-65 — it’s still a steep drop from the 13 votes the team received in last week’s iteration of the poll.

Auburn only has three games remaining to get back on track before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments begin to kick off in March. The team will play Ole Miss, who it has beaten previously this year, Kentucky and two vaunted SEC opponents in Alabama and Tennessee. A good stretch to close out the regular season against these opponents would do well for the Tigers’ resume, but Bruce Pearl’s squad will have to play better basketball than it has been recently if it hopes to make a splash before the postseason.

Take a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports below:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

25-2

791 (24)

+1

2

Alabama

23-4

753 (6)

-1

3

UCLA

23-4

716

+1

4

Kansas

22-5

693 (1)

+3

5

Purdue

24-4

669

-2

6

Virginia

21-4

638 (1)

7

Arizona

24-4

607

+1

8

Texas

21-6

558

-3

9

Marquette

21-6

515

+1

10

Baylor

20-7

512

-1

11

Miami

22-5

437

+2

12

Gonzaga

23-5

431

13

Tennessee

20-7

398

-2

14

Saint Mary’s

24-5

349

+3

15

Xavier

20-7

309

+1

16

Kansas State

20-7

299

-2

17

Indiana

19-8

288

-2

18

Providence

20-7

226

+3

19

Creighton

18-9

225

20

San Diego State

21-5

180

21

Iowa State

17-9

174

-3

22

Northwestern

20-7

148

+4

23

Connecticut

20-7

128

24

North Carolina St

21-7

93

-2

25

Texas A&M

20-7

87

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Texas Christian

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 64; Florida Atlantic 14; Pittsburgh 13; Duke 13; Maryland 10; Kentucky 8; Oral Roberts 6; Boise St. 6; Texas Tech 4; Iowa 4Auburn 2Rutgers 1; Oklahoma State 1

