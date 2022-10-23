Tigers ranked in the Coaches Poll for the first time this season after win over Ole Miss
The Tigers finally got some national attention after Saturday night’s win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Once again, LSU had to overcome a slow start and a two-touchdown deficit before outscoring the Rebels 42-3 down the stretch in a 45-20 blowout. With the win, the Tigers sit at 6-2 on the season and in the driver’s seat of the SEC West.
Now, when they play Alabama after a bye in a game that could prove to be a de facto division championship, they’ll be ranked in the top 25. LSU is now a part of the Coaches Poll in the No. 20 spot, one of seven SEC teams in the field.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
7-0
1,550 (43)
–
2
7-0
1,516 (17)
–
3
Tennessee
7-0
1,424 (2)
+1
4
7-0
1,407 (1)
-1
5
8-0
1,325
–
6
Alabama
7-1
1,264
–
7
Texas Christian
7-0
1,184
+1
8
6-1
1,125
+1
9
Oklahoma State
6-1
1,031
+2
10
Wake Forest
6-1
949
+3
11
6-1
941
+1
12
Ole Miss
7-1
816
-5
13
6-1
789
+3
14
Utah
5-2
782
+1
15
UCLA
6-1
744
-5
16
Syracuse
6-1
554
-2
17
Kentucky
5-2
473
+1
18
Illinois
6-1
469
+2
19
Cincinnati
6-1
441
–
20
LSU
6-2
350
+6
21
5-2
347
+1
22
Kansas State
6-1
261
-5
23
North Carolina State
5-2
259
–
24
Tulane
5-2
206
+1
25
South Carolina
5-2
87
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.
Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.
SEC
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Georgia: No. 1
Tennessee: No. 3
Alabama: No. 6
Ole Miss: No. 12
Kentucky: No. 17
LSU: No. 20
South Carolina: No. 25
ACC
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson: No. 5
Wake Forest: No. 10
Syracuse: No. 16
North Carolina: No. 21
NC State: No. 23
Big Ten
Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State: No. 2
Michigan: No. 4
Penn State: No. 13
Illinois: No. 18
Big 12
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
TCU: No. 7
Oklahoma State: No. 9
Kansas State: No. 22
Pac-12
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon: No. 8
USC: No. 11
Utah: No. 14
UCLA: No. 15