Tigers ranked among best teams against non-conference opponents

The Auburn Tigers have the eighth-best record against non-conference opponents over the past five years. They have a 57-12 record or an 82.6 winning percentage against non-SEC teams during that time.

The Houston Cougars are in first at 64-10, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are 72-12, the Duke Blue Devils are 50-9, the Baylor Bears are 60-11, the St. John’s Red Storm are 47-9, the Kansas Jayhawks are 61-12 and the Arizona Wildcats are 48-10.

Auburn has played some challenging opponents during this run. The 2019 trip to the final four included wins over the Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Kentucky Wildcats.

The 2018-19 season also included a close 78-72 loss to a Duke team led by Zion Williamson. The 2021-22 season featured a 62-53 win over the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and an 89-68 win over the Syracuse Orange in the Bahamas.

Bruce Pearl takes out-of-conference play seriously and that approach has paid dividends for Auburn as they have entered a new era as a program.

