Tigers rank No. 6 in latest AP Poll after Arkansas win

LSU’s performance in the win over Arkansas on Saturday wasn’t the most impressive, but the newly crowned SEC West champions are on the rise in the polls thanks to Oregon’s upset loss to Washington on Saturday night.

The Ducks previously ranked sixth in the AP Top 25, but they’ve now been jumped by LSU, who moved up one spot. The Tigers also moved up one spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

With LSU’s win, it will be heading to Atlanta to take on Georgia, who also clinched the SEC East on Saturday with a win at Mississippi State. This is the Tigers’ first trip to the conference title game since 2019, in which it defeated the Bulldogs.

LSU hosts UAB on Saturday night for Senior Night before it hits the road to take on a struggling Texas A&M team. The Tigers need to keep winning to maintain their playoff hopes and can’t afford another loss down the stretch.

