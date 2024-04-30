Tigers rally late, top Aberdeen in PKs to secure top-3 finish

Apr. 29—Box Score

At Aberdeen

TIGERS 3, BOBCATS 2 (3-2 PKs)

Centralia 1 1 0 0 — 3

Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 — 2

Scoring Summary

CEN (40') — Damian Corona

CEN (80') — Simba Osman (PK)

Centralia beat the buzzer twice on Monday, scoring at the end of each half before coming out on top in penalty kicks in a 3-2 win over Aberdeen.

The win ensures that the Tigers finish third in the EvCo standings and avoid the pigtail play-in game. They are through to the district quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

"We came in with the mindset that this was a playoff game for us," Centralia coach Noel Vazquez said. "I think the boys have worked really hard for us to get in this situation ... We knew we were going to go in and compete."

The Tigers trailed 1-0 and 2-1 deep into each half, but they stayed aggressive and came through with the tying goals in the final moments of both halves, including a penalty kick from Simba Osman that sent the game to extra time.

Damian Corona came through in the first half, scoring on the final kick before the halftime whistle.

"We never felt like we were completely out of it," Vazquez said. "We're always gonna be a threat until the ref says there's no time left to play."

In PKs, Alejandro Arevalo came through with three clutch saves, which was enough to give the Tigers their sixth win in the last seven games.

Vazquez said that Arevalo is the best keeper in the league, and he once again noted that as the weather has gotten warmer, so has he.

"Shorts Alejandro is the best version of Alejandro," Vazquez said through a laugh. "And we're gonna have him for the rest of the year."

The Tigers will have one final regular-season game at Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday, but after that, they'll turn their attention to the postseason for the first time in six years.

"I feel and I believe we are a scary team going into the playoffs," Vazquez said. "We're just motivated and excited to be a part of it."