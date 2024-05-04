Tigers rally late, but fall to Bobcats

May 3—Box Score

At Fort Borst Park

BOBCATS 10, TIGERS 7

Aberdeen 410 000 5 — 10

Centralia 200 020 3 — 7

CEN Pitching — Wakefield 7 IP, 9 H, 10 R (8 ER), 5 BB, 5 K Highlights — Wasson 2-4, 3 R; Sprague 2-4, RBI, R; Chavez 2-3, RBI, BB, R; Erickson 2-3

The Centralia softball team ended up on the wrong end of a late scoring outbreak Friday, as the Tigers fell to Aberdeen 10-7.

Aberdeen took a 4-0 lead in the first and led 5-2 after an inning and a half, but the runs didn't come as easy over the next four and a half,

Centralia (9-8, 4-6 2A EvCo) got within one by scoring a pair on an error in the fifth, and the score remained 5-4 Aberdeen heading into the seventh.

Both offenses got it going in the final inning, as Aberdeen scored five in the top half and Centralia scored three.

Lauren Wasson and Makayla Chavez each collected two hits and drove in a run, while Lauren Wasson and Makenzie Erickson also recorded two hits each.

Centralia remains tied with Rochester for the pigtail spot in the EvCo standings, and the Tigers will hit the road on Monday to face Tumwater.