Tigers quick start propels to win

Apr. 23—After falling 2-0, the Tahlequah Tigers baseball team quickly turned the script in their half of the inning putting up 5 runs en route to an important win. THS took down Sapupla 10-7 on Monday, April 22 to take one step closer to a district title.

SHS led off the second inning with a single, triple and a fielder's choice to take a quick 2-0 lead. Despite being down, the Tigers' Brayden Northington reached on a walk, followed by a Rylan Eagle single. With runners on, Rylan Eagle brought in Northington with a single to left field. A walk to Levi Kelly loaded the bases before Cutter Girdner took a hit-by-pitch to tie the game. With the door open, the Tigers added on 3 more runs to take the lead.

THS kept their foot to the pedal in the third inning, picking up another pair of runs to extend their lead to 7-2. Synjin Sampson added a pair of runs with an inside-the-park home run to put THS up 9-4. SHS walked in another run to finish the Tigers' scoring.

SHS added 3 more runs in the seventh inning but wasn't able to take the lead from the Tigers.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter