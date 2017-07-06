Tigers put Norris on DL with groin issue, call up Hardy

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have put left-hander Daniel Norris on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.

Norris lost his third straight start Wednesday night, allowing five runs in four innings of a 5-4 loss to San Francisco. He's 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA on the season.

With only four games left before the All-Star break, the Tigers didn't need a replacement starter for Norris. They recalled left-handed reliever Blaine Hardy from Triple-A Toledo before Thursday's game against the Giants.

Detroit will hope for a better second half from Norris, a 24-year-old whom manager Brad Ausmus described Thursday as ''probably passionate to a fault.''

''I think if he gets that harnessed, the mechanics will fall into order,'' Ausmus added.

