Tigers and Pirates rained out, will play doubleheader on Wednesday

A tarp covers the infield at Comerica Park, where the baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers was postponed Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Detroit. The team are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed on Tuesday because of storms in the area.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal (6-1, 2.25) and righty Jack Flaherty (1-4, 3.84) are expected to start the doubleheader for the Tigers, while right-hander Jared Jones (3-4, 3.05) and righty Paul Skenes (1-0, 2.25) will pitch for Pittsburgh.

Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, will be making his fourth career start on his 22nd birthday.

Meanwhile, the Pirates placed left-hander Martin Pérez (groin) and catcher Joey Bart (thumb) on the injured list. They activated infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) from the injured list and selected the contract of catcher Grant Koch from Triple-A Indianapolis.

