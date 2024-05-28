Tigers-Pirates game at Comerica Park postponed due to thunderstorms

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday led to the postponement of the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates game at Comerica Park.

The game, originally set for Tuesday evening, will now take place as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first game between the Tigers and Pirates will begin at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Tigers. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the end of game one.

"The only tickets valid for Wednesday’s straight doubleheader will be those for Wednesday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game," according to the release. "Fans with paid tickets for tonight’s postponed game may exchange their tickets for Wednesday’s doubleheader or for any future 2024 regular season game of similar value."

More information about the Rainout and Game Time Change Policy can be found at tigers.com/rainout.

The games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1 The Ticket, and the Tigers Radio Network.

"Military Appreciation Night, which was scheduled for tonight’s game, will be rescheduled for a future date," the Tigers announced. "Fans who purchased the Military Appreciation ticket package will be contacted by a member of the Tigers Ticket Sales Department."