Tigers pile up turnovers to crush Franklin in Elk Grove

Sep. 1—For the first time this season, Tokay High's football team found itself in a contest when Franklin High tied the game at 14 all early in the third quarter.

And Tokay's defense, which hadn't allowed a point in two games coming into Thursday's game at Cosumnes Oaks High in Elk Grove, took those 14 points personally. The response was a defensive thrashing, during which Tokay caused five turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns on the way to a 55-14 shellacking.

"Yes, we took that definitely personally," said safety Marcus Castro, who took a fumble for a scoop-and-score. "We wanted to keep it at zero, but it happened, and after that we kept it at zero."

Jeremiah Ayala was the one who got the defensive party started, when he scooped up a pitch that was tipped and took it 18 yards for paydirt to give Tokay a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Franklin responded, with quarterback Colin Schroeder finding receiver Jaden Laguerre for a 24-yard touchdown just before halftime, then again on a 17-yard pass to cap the first drive of the second half. Like that, Tokay's lead was gone, and the Tigers were in for a battle.

"We came in flat. It was just poor overall, you know, we thought they were going to push over," Ayala said. "But once they scored, we really woke up, and we knew what we needed to do in the second half."

Tokay bounced back with a 32-yard Timmy Karagounis pass to Castro on its next drive, with a short field after a squib kick and a good return from Lino Ruiz. Ruiz was the receiver of Karagounis' first touchdown of the game, a 19-yard pass in the first quarter.

"We can't always rely on Barrett Crosby to get a pick six," said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. "Once they tied it up 14-14, that was a big thing for our offense, we had to go score, or they were going to take the momentum and run with it."

Then the takeaways starting pouring in — Crosby jumped on a corner route and took the resulting interception 75 yards for a score, then he scored Tokay's next offensive touchdown, a 43-yard scamper through the middle of the field. On the following drive, Franklin ran a fake punt from its own 25-yard line, only to fumble the ball for Castro's 24-yard scoop-and-score.

"I mean props to Franklin, they came ready to play tonight, and it showed that. I think that kind of put our guys on their heels, and we were a little shocked that we didn't have as much success as we had in the first two weeks," Rhoads said. "We were shell-shocked by that, and it took us a little while to realize hey, this is a football game, and this is not the defense that we've been playing the last two weeks."

Crosby cut another Franklin drive short, scooping another fumble (he almost got away for another touchdown, but an ankle tackle brought him down). And Felix Millan capped the turnover-fest with a leaping interception on a deep pass.

In between, Karagounis tossed his third touchdown, a 27-yard lob to a wide-open Ruiz over the middle of the field. Karagounis added another score late with a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

After consecutive blowouts (39-0 over Chavez and 63-0 over Bear Creek), the Tigers were happy to see that they can prevail after suffering early setbacks. First-year defensive coordinator Mike Pedraza commended his players after the game for bending, but not breaking.

It didn't come easy against a dangerous Franklin passing game — Wildcats quarterback Schroeder completed 22 of 38 passes for 234 yards, with Laguerre finishing at five catches for 68 yards. Franklin running back Jojo Trzcinski ran hard the whole game, finishing with 83 yards on 16 carries.

"It means everything. When we need those big time plays, the players stepped up and made those plays," Ayala said. "And that's what we need moving forward, that's what it's going to come down to. Those big plays are the difference between winning and losing."

Tokay had its offensive numbers despite the limited opportunities — Karagounis completed six of 14 passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns, and Crosby carried eight times for 137 yards and a score.

Tokay is 3-0 for the second straight year, and will host West Park (1-1) out of Roseville next week.

"This was good for us, to be in a game and see what we can do. See us fight," Rhoads said. "We went up 14-0, right? And I think maybe our guys' mentality was, cool another cakewalk. But that wasn't the case. They had to battle."