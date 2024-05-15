Tigers open up sectional play with win over Chargers

May 14—CRAWFORDSVILLE — Even through a little adversity, the Lebanon tennis team did what they needed to in the opening round of the sectional on Tuesday evening.

Due to the heavy rains, the opening match against North Montgomery was moved indoors to Wabash, where there are only three available courts so it forced two spots to wait.

And while not ideal, the Tigers topped the Chargers 3-2 to advance to the sectional semifinal.

"I knew they were a little nervous coming out today to start the sectional, but they came out here and played their best," Lebanon head coach Katie Hart said. "I was really happy with the way they played."

The Tigers led 2-1 through the singles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Ava Lehmkuhler defeated Sydney Neideffer 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Bianca Coronado topped Abigail Allen 6-1, 6-1.

North Montgomery got a win at No. 3 singles with Kate Merica defeating Lucie Cassis 6-0, 6-0.

"I was happy with how quick we were able to get those two wins," Hart said. "We played them earlier in the season, so they kind of had an idea of what they needed to do. But I was happy with how they came out and got the wins."

At No. 1 doubles, Kate Williams and Bre Page won 7-6 (3), 6-3 over Shayna Ratcliff and Reagan Little.

At No. 2 doubles, Kinley Young and Anna Howard lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 to Caelyn Carpenter and Avery Gayler.

"Our doubles stood out tonight," Hart said. "Both of the first sets were tough, but I think after that, they were able to start playing their tennis."

The Tigers now face Crawfordsville in the semifinal on Wednesday. Western Boone will face Southmont in the other semifinal.

The Athenians topped Lebanon 3-2 in the regular season meeting.

"We have to be consistent and stay positive," Hart said. "As tennis players, we can get up and down when we win or lose games and we have to keep our head in the match."

