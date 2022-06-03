Tigers offer four-star cornerback from Texas

Jaylon Braxton is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Frisco, Texas, where he plays for Lone Star High School. Braxton also competes in track and field. He was named Texas District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior and played at Frisco Independence as a sophomore.

Film Analysis: Braxton is a headhunter. If you are a wide receiver that is running a bubble screen to his side of the field, be prepared to get your clock cleaned. He does a great job in coverage of sitting on a route and reading the eyes of the quarterback. That allows him to jump the route and make some interceptions.

FILM

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

207

21

36

Rivals

4

38

64

ESPN

3

51

85

On3 Recruiting

4

157

19

29

247 Composite

4

315

32

54

 

Vitals

Hometown

Frisco, Texas

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 25, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal-balled to Baylor

  • Baylor is an 86% favorite per On3

Twitter

