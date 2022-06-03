Tigers offer four-star cornerback from Texas
Jaylon Braxton is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Frisco, Texas, where he plays for Lone Star High School. Braxton also competes in track and field. He was named Texas District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior and played at Frisco Independence as a sophomore.
Film Analysis: Braxton is a headhunter. If you are a wide receiver that is running a bubble screen to his side of the field, be prepared to get your clock cleaned. He does a great job in coverage of sitting on a route and reading the eyes of the quarterback. That allows him to jump the route and make some interceptions.
LSU Wire breaks down his profile.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
207
21
36
Rivals
4
–
38
64
ESPN
3
–
51
85
On3 Recruiting
4
157
19
29
247 Composite
4
315
32
54
Vitals
Hometown
Frisco, Texas
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on May 25, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Baylor
California
SMU
TCU
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
Texas Tech
Recruiting Projection
Crystal-balled to Baylor
Baylor is an 86% favorite per On3
WOW !!! ALL GLORY TO GOD BLESSED AND THANKFUL TO EARN A OFFER FROM MY OTHER DREAM SCHOOL AS KID LSU #DREAMCOMETRUE @SteepDiesel @CoachJRayburn @LSHS_FBRecruits @drkharp @coach_johnson05 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/OPopLSVLwI
— Jaylon Braxton (@JaylonBraxton6) May 25, 2022
