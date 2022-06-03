Tigers offer four-star cornerback from Texas

Jaylon Braxton is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Frisco, Texas, where he plays for Lone Star High School. Braxton also competes in track and field. He was named Texas District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior and played at Frisco Independence as a sophomore.

Film Analysis: Braxton is a headhunter. If you are a wide receiver that is running a bubble screen to his side of the field, be prepared to get your clock cleaned. He does a great job in coverage of sitting on a route and reading the eyes of the quarterback. That allows him to jump the route and make some interceptions.

FILM

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 207 21 36 Rivals 4 – 38 64 ESPN 3 – 51 85 On3 Recruiting 4 157 19 29 247 Composite 4 315 32 54

Vitals

Hometown Frisco, Texas Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 25, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Baylor

Michigan State

Penn State

California

SMU

TCU

Oklahoma State

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Texas Tech

Recruiting Projection

Crystal-balled to Baylor

Baylor is an 86% favorite per On3

