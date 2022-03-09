Tigers offer elite 5-star cornerback from IMG Academy

There’s arguably no greater collection of talent on a high school roster in the country than at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It’s there that LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking to beef up the secondary in the 2024 class.

On Tuesday, the Tigers offered Ellis Robinson IV, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from New Haven, Connecticut. He originally played for Iona Prep High School in New Rochelle, New York, before heading to Bradenton.

IMG Academy is known for having the best-of-the-best athletes year in and year out. As of now, On3 has him projected to go to Alabama, but there is plenty of time for that to change.

As Robinson alluded to in his tweet, LSU is widely referred to as DBU (Defensive Back University). The Tigers will hope he will be the next great defensive back to come out of the program.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 4 1 2 Rivals 4 52 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 5 20 9 4

Hometown New Haven, Connecticut Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 175 Class 2024

Offered March 8, 2022

LSU

Florida State

Alabama

Penn State

