Tigers offer up-and-coming defensive line prospect from Georgia
Nasir Smith is a six-foot-four, 295-pound defensive lineman from Loganville, Georgia, where he plays for Grayson High School.
Not much is known about Smith in the recruiting world, which is evidenced by the fact that there isn’t a recruiting site that has a ranking on him. Smith is entering his junior season this fall, and he is just stepping into the spotlight as far as his recruiting goes.
He currently holds 18 Division I offers with six of those being SEC offers. Brian Kelly has made a few visits to Loganville to see the Grayson Rams recently as he has offered multiple recruits from there in the past two months.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Loganville, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
295
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 12, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No crystal ball projection at this time
No favorite per On3
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from LSU !! 💛💜 #GeauxTigers @CoachMHouse @Coach_FredM @JeremyO_Johnson @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @CarterRamsFB @CoachTuftsJr pic.twitter.com/3DiDoEAWKS
— NASIR SMITH (@NasirSmith99) May 12, 2022
1
1