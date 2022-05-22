Tigers offer up-and-coming defensive line prospect from Georgia

Nasir Smith is a six-foot-four, 295-pound defensive lineman from Loganville, Georgia, where he plays for Grayson High School.

Not much is known about Smith in the recruiting world, which is evidenced by the fact that there isn’t a recruiting site that has a ranking on him. Smith is entering his junior season this fall, and he is just stepping into the spotlight as far as his recruiting goes.

He currently holds 18 Division I offers with six of those being SEC offers. Brian Kelly has made a few visits to Loganville to see the Grayson Rams recently as he has offered multiple recruits from there in the past two months.

Vitals

Hometown

Loganville, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

295

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 12, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No crystal ball projection at this time

  • No favorite per On3

