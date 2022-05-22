Tigers offer up-and-coming defensive line prospect from Georgia

Nasir Smith is a six-foot-four, 295-pound defensive lineman from Loganville, Georgia, where he plays for Grayson High School.

Not much is known about Smith in the recruiting world, which is evidenced by the fact that there isn’t a recruiting site that has a ranking on him. Smith is entering his junior season this fall, and he is just stepping into the spotlight as far as his recruiting goes.

He currently holds 18 Division I offers with six of those being SEC offers. Brian Kelly has made a few visits to Loganville to see the Grayson Rams recently as he has offered multiple recruits from there in the past two months.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Loganville, Georgia Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 295 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on May 12, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Tennessee

South Carolina

Ole Miss

Duke

Nebraska

Boston College

Recruiting Projection

No crystal ball projection at this time

No favorite per On3

Twitter

