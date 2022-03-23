Tigers offer 4-star OT from North Carolina

LSU continues to make a push for offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, as the coaching staff has now offered Jamaal Jarrett

Jarrett is a 6-foot-5-inch, 309-pound offensive tackle from Greensboro, North Carolina, where he plays for the Grimsley High School Whirlies.

The Whirlies were 2020 state champions and entered the Class 4A playoffs this year with a record of 10-0 before they eventually lost to Porter Ridge in the second round 41-27.

Jarrett plays multiple positions for Grimsley as he plays offensive tackle, offensive guard, and defensive tackle as well. Jarrett is currently crystal-balled to play for North Carolina and head coach Mack Brown, but hopefully, coach Kelly can make a trip to Greensboro and change the big man’s mind.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

12

35

Rivals

3

15

19

ESPN

4

241

7

16

On3 Recruiting

3

13

31

247 Composite

4

355

12

25

Vitals

Hometown

Greensboro, North Carolina

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-5

Weight

309

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered March 21, 2022

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

List

LSU coach Brian Kelly goes on an offer spree for 2023 recruiting class

