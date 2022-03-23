Tigers offer 4-star OT from North Carolina
LSU continues to make a push for offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, as the coaching staff has now offered Jamaal Jarrett
Jarrett is a 6-foot-5-inch, 309-pound offensive tackle from Greensboro, North Carolina, where he plays for the Grimsley High School Whirlies.
The Whirlies were 2020 state champions and entered the Class 4A playoffs this year with a record of 10-0 before they eventually lost to Porter Ridge in the second round 41-27.
Jarrett plays multiple positions for Grimsley as he plays offensive tackle, offensive guard, and defensive tackle as well. Jarrett is currently crystal-balled to play for North Carolina and head coach Mack Brown, but hopefully, coach Kelly can make a trip to Greensboro and change the big man’s mind.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
12
35
Rivals
3
–
15
19
ESPN
4
241
7
16
On3 Recruiting
3
–
13
31
247 Composite
4
355
12
25
Vitals
Hometown
Greensboro, North Carolina
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-5
Weight
309
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered March 21, 2022
Offers
LSU
NC State
Crystal Ball
Film
OMG!!! Blessed & Honored to receive my 25th offer from @LSUfootball thank you @coachjcain @BobbyBarham_LSU @LSUFBrecruiting @DonCallahanIC @RivalsFriedman @NCPreps @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/852Ubb45bt
— 🅹🅰︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) March 21, 2022
List
