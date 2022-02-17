Tigers offer 4-star Florida tight end
Pearce Spurlin plays at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He is a 6-foot-6-inch, 230-pound tight end. During the 2021 season, he recorded 74 receptions for 1,402 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Spurlin is currently committed to Georgia. He committed to them in 2020. Here’s what he had to say about the Dawgs when he committed.
“My whole family went to Georiga,” he said, according to a report from the Northwest Florida Daily News. “My parents, my aunts and uncles they all went to Georgia. And I grew up going to Georgia games, so to get an offer from the hometown school was awesome.”
We’ll see if Brian Kelly can take him away from Georgia and bring him to the boot.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
51
12
2
Rivals
4
57
9
2
ESPN
4
150
34
6
On3 Recruiting
4
104
21
6
247 Composite
4
68
13
3
Vitals
Hometown
Marietta, Georgia
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-6
Weight
216
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 17, 2022
No visits yet
Offers
LSU
Georgia (currently committed)
Louisville
Crystal Ball
Film
Blessed to receive an offer to LSU! @BobbyBarham_LSU @MikeDenbrock pic.twitter.com/3KpjSmkE1B
— Pearce Spurlin III (@PearceSpurlin) February 17, 2022
