Tigers offer 2024 wideout from South Carolina

The Tigers have been ramping up offers for 2024 as the 2023 class is winding down, and coach Bryan Harsin has given another one out to a talented wide receiver.

Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wideout from South Carolina, announced on his Twitter page Wednesday that he received an offer from the Tigers. Bennett is currently the third-best wide receiver in the state from 247Sports composite and has received 18 offers from various college football teams thus far.

Bennett has taken three unofficial visits so far in his recruitment — he visited Florida State On April 15 of this year and he’s so far visited the Tennessee Volunteers twice, once on May 27 and once on July 30. He’s likely to visit more places once the recruiting process picks up next year, but he could be a player to watch after the Tigers have managed some success on the 2024 recruiting trail.

