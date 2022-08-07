Tigers offer 2024 linebacker from the Lone Star State

Davhon Keys is a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker from Aledo, Texas where he plays for Aledo High School. The Bearcats finished the season 12-1 with a loss to the eventual UIL 5A D2 state champion, South Oak Cliff. Keys had 68 total tackles and eight tackles for loss.

Film Analysis: Keys is a talented athlete that has really good instincts on both sides of the ball. He is profiled as a linebacker at the next level, but he has the skill set to play on either side of the ball. He is very good in pass coverage, especially as a linebacker. He would be a nice recruit to have for the 2024 recruiting class.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 252 21 48 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Aledo, Texas Projected Position LB Height 6-0 Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on July 29, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

Crystal Balled to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma is a 37% favorite per On3

Twitter

#AGTG After a great conversation with@MikeFerraraLSU , I am extremely blessed

to announce I have received an offer from

Louisiana State University!!@CoachBuc_Tim @AledoRecruiting #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/2x3iVKiOKw — Davhon Keys (@Da26Keys) July 29, 2022

