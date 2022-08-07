Tigers offer 2024 linebacker from the Lone Star State

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Davhon Keys is a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker from Aledo, Texas where he plays for Aledo High School. The Bearcats finished the season 12-1 with a loss to the eventual UIL 5A D2 state champion, South Oak Cliff. Keys had 68 total tackles and eight tackles for loss.

Film Analysis: Keys is a talented athlete that has really good instincts on both sides of the ball. He is profiled as a linebacker at the next level, but he has the skill set to play on either side of the ball. He is very good in pass coverage, especially as a linebacker. He would be a nice recruit to have for the 2024 recruiting class.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

252

21

48

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Aledo, Texas

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-0

Weight

200

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 29, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal Balled to Oklahoma State

  • Oklahoma is a 37% favorite per On3

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories