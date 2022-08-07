Tigers offer 2024 linebacker from the Lone Star State
Davhon Keys is a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker from Aledo, Texas where he plays for Aledo High School. The Bearcats finished the season 12-1 with a loss to the eventual UIL 5A D2 state champion, South Oak Cliff. Keys had 68 total tackles and eight tackles for loss.
Film Analysis: Keys is a talented athlete that has really good instincts on both sides of the ball. He is profiled as a linebacker at the next level, but he has the skill set to play on either side of the ball. He is very good in pass coverage, especially as a linebacker. He would be a nice recruit to have for the 2024 recruiting class.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
252
21
48
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Aledo, Texas
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-0
Weight
200
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on July 29, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Oklahoma State
TCU
Recruiting Projection
Crystal Balled to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma is a 37% favorite per On3
#AGTG After a great conversation with@MikeFerraraLSU , I am extremely blessed
to announce I have received an offer from
Louisiana State University!!@CoachBuc_Tim @AledoRecruiting #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/2x3iVKiOKw
— Davhon Keys (@Da26Keys) July 29, 2022
