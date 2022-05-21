Tigers offer 2024 four-star running back from Florida

On Friday, the Tigers coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens. He is the fifth running back that Auburn has offered from the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Bowens is regarded as a four-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. Thus far, he has received offers from Colorado, Miami, Illinois, and Coastal Carolina among others. Bowens is an interesting name in the 2024 class. It is also worth noting that Bowens runs track and plays lacrosse at The Benjamin School.

It is unclear who will be in the running back room for the Tigers by the time the 2024 season rolls around. As of right now, the room consists of Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Damari Alston (Fr.), Sean Jackson (So.), and Jarquez Hunter (So.). It is too early to predict who will be on the Plains with all of the uncertainty surrounding the program over the past few years. Nonetheless, Bowens will have an opportunity to prove himself to earn some valuable playing time early on in his college career. More teams will extend offers, but it is a good sign that Auburn is showing early interest.

Honored !! Blessed to receive my first SEC offer from Auburn University ! 🧡💙 @CoachRoc @CoachCaddy24 pic.twitter.com/8BnXm9n8jV — Chauncey Bowens (4⭐️) (@chauncey_333) May 20, 2022

