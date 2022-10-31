Tigers offer 2024 athlete from Georgia

Walter Matthews is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-7, 245-pound athlete from Hiram, Georgia, where he plays for Hiram High School. The Hornets finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs in the GHSA 5A football bracket. Although they missed the playoffs, this season is a big improvement from a team that went 1-9 last year.

Film Analysis: Matthews had 12 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last year. It’s funny that Florida is the leader in his recruitment because this guy reminds me a lot of Kyle Pitts. Matthews is an inch taller and one pound heavier than Pitts.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 176 11 24 Rivals 4 248 9 37 ESPN 4 84 1 14 On3 Recruiting 4 80 8 12 247 Composite 4 125 5 22

Vitals

Hometown Hiram, Georgia Projected Position ATH Height 6-7 Weight 245 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on October 30, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Florida is a 39% favorite per On3

Twitter

