Tigers offer 2024 athlete from Georgia
Walter Matthews is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-7, 245-pound athlete from Hiram, Georgia, where he plays for Hiram High School. The Hornets finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs in the GHSA 5A football bracket. Although they missed the playoffs, this season is a big improvement from a team that went 1-9 last year.
Film Analysis: Matthews had 12 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last year. It’s funny that Florida is the leader in his recruitment because this guy reminds me a lot of Kyle Pitts. Matthews is an inch taller and one pound heavier than Pitts.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
176
11
24
Rivals
4
248
9
37
ESPN
4
84
1
14
On3 Recruiting
4
80
8
12
247 Composite
4
125
5
22
Vitals
Hometown
Hiram, Georgia
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-7
Weight
245
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on October 30, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Vanderbilt
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida is a 39% favorite per On3
Thankful for an offer from the LSU Tigers‼️ #GeauxTigers 🐅💜 @lsufootball @coachbraddavis @MikeDenbrock @Julie_Boudwin @RonHigg @Sheadixon @glenwest21 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @adamgorney @TomLuginbill @RecruitGeorgia @hiramhornetsFB @CarlStCyrLSU pic.twitter.com/9e32PMdDWe
— Walter Matthews (@walteramatthews) October 30, 2022