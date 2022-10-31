Tigers offer 2024 athlete from Georgia

Walter Matthews is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-7, 245-pound athlete from Hiram, Georgia, where he plays for Hiram High School. The Hornets finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs in the GHSA 5A football bracket. Although they missed the playoffs, this season is a big improvement from a team that went 1-9 last year.

Film Analysis: Matthews had 12 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last year. It’s funny that Florida is the leader in his recruitment because this guy reminds me a lot of Kyle Pitts. Matthews is an inch taller and one pound heavier than Pitts.

Ratings

247

4

176

11

24

Rivals

4

248

9

37

ESPN

4

84

1

14

On3 Recruiting

4

80

8

12

247 Composite

4

125

5

22

 

Vitals

Hometown

Hiram, Georgia

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-7

Weight

245

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 30, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida is a 39% favorite per On3

