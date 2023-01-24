Tigers move up one spot in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

River Wells
·2 min read

The Tigers are slowly clawing back to their original spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

After defeating both LSU and South Carolina in its last two games, Auburn was ranked at No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday. After a steep drop at the beginning of the year, the Tigers are one rank down from where they were placed in the preseason poll at No. 15.

Auburn is one of three SEC schools ranked in the poll, as No. 25 Arkansas dropped out of the rankings with the newest edition. The team’s next two matches feature a contest against Texas A&M on home court and an out-of-conference game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia at the end of the month.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball below:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Trend

1

Purdue

19-1

792 (24)

+2

2

Alabama

17-2

771 (8)

+2

3

Houston

18-2

684

-2

4

Tennessee

16-3

648

+5

5

KSU

17-2

636

+10

6

UVA

15-3

623

+4

7

UCLA

17-3

584

-2

8

Arizona

17-3

574

+3

9

Kansas

16-3

568

-7

10

Texas

16-3

493

-3

11

TCU

15-4

446

+2

12

Xavier

16-4

441

-4

13

Iowa State

14-4

405

-1

14

Gonzaga

17-4

366

-8

15

Marquette

16-5

306

+3

16

Auburn

16-3

290

+1

17

Baylor

14-5

256

+5

18

Charleston

21-1

203

+3

19

Miami

15-4

201

-3

20

UConn

16-5

191

-6

21

Providence

15-5

155

-1

22

Saint Mary’s

18-4

139

+2

23

Clemson

16-4

129

-4

24

FAU

19-1

104

+4

25

Duke

14-5

71

+2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others Receiving Votes

Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories