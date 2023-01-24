Tigers move up one spot in USA TODAY Coaches Poll
The Tigers are slowly clawing back to their original spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll.
After defeating both LSU and South Carolina in its last two games, Auburn was ranked at No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday. After a steep drop at the beginning of the year, the Tigers are one rank down from where they were placed in the preseason poll at No. 15.
Auburn is one of three SEC schools ranked in the poll, as No. 25 Arkansas dropped out of the rankings with the newest edition. The team’s next two matches feature a contest against Texas A&M on home court and an out-of-conference game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia at the end of the month.
Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball below:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Trend
1
Purdue
19-1
792 (24)
+2
2
17-2
771 (8)
+2
3
Houston
18-2
684
-2
4
16-3
648
+5
5
KSU
17-2
636
+10
6
UVA
15-3
623
+4
7
UCLA
17-3
584
-2
8
Arizona
17-3
574
+3
9
Kansas
16-3
568
-7
10
16-3
493
-3
11
TCU
15-4
446
+2
12
Xavier
16-4
441
-4
13
Iowa State
14-4
405
-1
14
Gonzaga
17-4
366
-8
15
Marquette
16-5
306
+3
16
16-3
290
+1
17
Baylor
14-5
256
+5
18
Charleston
21-1
203
+3
19
Miami
15-4
201
-3
20
UConn
16-5
191
-6
21
Providence
15-5
155
-1
22
Saint Mary’s
18-4
139
+2
23
16-4
129
-4
24
FAU
19-1
104
+4
25
Duke
14-5
71
+2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas.
Others Receiving Votes
Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1.