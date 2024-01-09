Tigers move up in final AP Top 25 rankings of the 2023 season

The 2023 season is finally in the books.

Michigan wrapped up its first national championship since 1997 on Monday night, beating Washington in dominant, 34-13 fashion. The Wolverines sit atop the final AP Top 25, which was released following the game.

Like the final US LBM Coaches Poll, the Tigers saw a one-spot bump after they wrapped up their campaign with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the first start of the Garrett Nussmeier era. With that win, LSU finished with double-digit wins for the second year in a row.

Here’s how things look in the full final AP poll of the season.

Liberty Flames (13-1)

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 139

Trend: -7

Bowl Result: L 45-6 vs. Oregon

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 150

Trend: -4

Bowl Result: L 35-0 vs. Tennessee

Kansas Jayhawks (9-4)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 153

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Bowl Result: W 49-36 vs. UNLV

SMU Mustangs (11-3)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 183

Trend: -5

Bowl Result: L 23-14 vs. Boston College

North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-4)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 244

Trend: -2

Bowl Result: L 28-19 vs. Kansas State

Clemson Tigers (9-4)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 327

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Bowl Result: W 38-35 vs. Kentucky

Louisville Cardinals (10-4)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 398

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 42-28 vs. USC

Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 402

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Bowl Result: W 28-19 vs. NC State

Tennessee Volunteers (9-4)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 442

Trend: +8

Bowl Result: W 35-0 vs. Iowa

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 528

Trend: +6

Bowl Result: W 31-23 vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma Sooners (10-3)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 691

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 38-24 vs. Arizona

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 745

Trend: +1

Bowl Result: W 40-8 vs. Oregon State

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 796

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 38-25 vs. Ole Miss

LSU Tigers (10-3)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 853

Trend: +1

Bowl Result: W 35-31 vs. Wisconsin

Arizona Wildcats (10-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 861

Trend: +3

Bowl Result: W 38-24 vs. Oklahoma

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Points: 1006

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 14-3 vs. Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1082

Trend: +2

Bowl Result: W 38-25 vs. Penn State

Missouri Tigers (11-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1092

Trend: +1

Bowl Result: W 14-3 vs. Ohio State

Florida State Seminoles (13-1)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1175

Trend: -2

Bowl Result: L 63-3 vs. Georgia

Oregon Ducks (12-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1175

Trend: +2

Bowl Result: W 45-6 vs. Liberty

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1321

Trend: -1

Bowl Result: L 27-20 (OT) vs. Michigan

Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1328

Trend: +2

Bowl Result: W 63-3 vs. Florida State

Texas Longhorns (12-2)

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Points: 1356

Trend: No Change

Bowl Result: L 37-31 vs. Washington

Washington Huskies (14-1)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1459

Trend: No Change

Bowl Result: W 37-31 vs. Texas, L 34-13 vs. Michigan (National Championship)

Michigan Wolverines (15-0)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Points: 1525

Trend: No Change

Bowl Result: W 27-20 (OT) vs. Alabama, W 34-13 vs. Washington (National Championship)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire