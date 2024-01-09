Tigers move up in final AP Top 25 rankings of the 2023 season
The 2023 season is finally in the books.
Michigan wrapped up its first national championship since 1997 on Monday night, beating Washington in dominant, 34-13 fashion. The Wolverines sit atop the final AP Top 25, which was released following the game.
Like the final US LBM Coaches Poll, the Tigers saw a one-spot bump after they wrapped up their campaign with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the first start of the Garrett Nussmeier era. With that win, LSU finished with double-digit wins for the second year in a row.
Here’s how things look in the full final AP poll of the season.
Liberty Flames (13-1)
Points: 139
Trend: -7
Bowl Result: L 45-6 vs. Oregon
Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4)
Points: 150
Trend: -4
Bowl Result: L 35-0 vs. Tennessee
Kansas Jayhawks (9-4)
Points: 153
Trend: Not Previously Ranked
Bowl Result: W 49-36 vs. UNLV
SMU Mustangs (11-3)
Points: 183
Trend: -5
Bowl Result: L 23-14 vs. Boston College
North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-4)
Points: 244
Trend: -2
Bowl Result: L 28-19 vs. Kansas State
Clemson Tigers (9-4)
Points: 327
Trend: Not Previously Ranked
Bowl Result: W 38-35 vs. Kentucky
Louisville Cardinals (10-4)
Points: 398
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 42-28 vs. USC
Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)
Points: 402
Trend: Not Previously Ranked
Bowl Result: W 28-19 vs. NC State
Tennessee Volunteers (9-4)
Points: 442
Trend: +8
Bowl Result: W 35-0 vs. Iowa
Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-4)
Points: 528
Trend: +6
Bowl Result: W 31-23 vs. Texas A&M
Oklahoma Sooners (10-3)
Points: 691
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 38-24 vs. Arizona
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3)
Points: 745
Trend: +1
Bowl Result: W 40-8 vs. Oregon State
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3)
Points: 796
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 38-25 vs. Ole Miss
LSU Tigers (10-3)
Points: 853
Trend: +1
Bowl Result: W 35-31 vs. Wisconsin
Arizona Wildcats (10-3)
Points: 861
Trend: +3
Bowl Result: W 38-24 vs. Oklahoma
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)
Points: 1006
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 14-3 vs. Missouri
Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)
Points: 1082
Trend: +2
Bowl Result: W 38-25 vs. Penn State
Missouri Tigers (11-2)
Points: 1092
Trend: +1
Bowl Result: W 14-3 vs. Ohio State
Florida State Seminoles (13-1)
Points: 1175
Trend: -2
Bowl Result: L 63-3 vs. Georgia
Oregon Ducks (12-2)
Points: 1175
Trend: +2
Bowl Result: W 45-6 vs. Liberty
Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2)
Points: 1321
Trend: -1
Bowl Result: L 27-20 (OT) vs. Michigan
Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)
Points: 1328
Trend: +2
Bowl Result: W 63-3 vs. Florida State
Texas Longhorns (12-2)
Points: 1356
Trend: No Change
Bowl Result: L 37-31 vs. Washington
Washington Huskies (14-1)
Points: 1459
Trend: No Change
Bowl Result: W 37-31 vs. Texas, L 34-13 vs. Michigan (National Championship)
Michigan Wolverines (15-0)
Points: 1525
Trend: No Change
Bowl Result: W 27-20 (OT) vs. Alabama, W 34-13 vs. Washington (National Championship)