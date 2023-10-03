Tigers miss New Year’s Six in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Ole Miss loss

LSU’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in coach Brian Kelly’s second season are all but dead in the water after the team suffered its second loss of the young season on Saturday against Ole Miss.

The Tigers still have the chance to do what they couldn’t last year and reach a New Year’s Six bowl, but given what’s left on the schedule, it will be an uphill battle.

USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith has the Tigers missing the New Year’s Six in his latest bowl projections, instead predicting a matchup against West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 and having a surprisingly successful season. Coach Neal Brown entered the year on the hot seat, but his only loss has come on the road against a playoff contender in Penn State.

LSU will hope to salvage this season and finish with a more inspiring outcome.

