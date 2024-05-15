Tigers and Marlins meet with series tied 1-1

Miami Marlins (12-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-6, 6.57 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -167, Marlins +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit has a 21-21 record overall and a 10-12 record in home games. The Tigers are 16-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has gone 6-15 on the road and 12-32 overall. The Marlins have a 6-23 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerry Carpenter has eight doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Tigers. Andy Ibanez is 10-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with a .256 batting average, and has nine doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 22 RBI. Jazz Chisholm is 12-for-38 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.