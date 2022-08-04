Tigers making an early impression on 5-star 2024 quarterback

LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue.

However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.

The Tigers join Florida, Texas A&M and USC on that list.

“I like how they do recruiting,” Lagway said of the Tigers, per On3’s Chad Simmons. “They have really good recruiters, who show a lot of genuine love. I feel like (quarterbacks) Coach (Joe) Sloan is heading in the right direction with the offense. I’m just excited to see what they do this year; it’s going to be fun to watch them, too.”

Lagway isn’t close to making a decision. Coaches aren’t even allowed to directly contact 2024 prospects until Sept. 1, and he said that he intends to make game-day trips to a number of schools during the 2022 season. He said he hopes to cut his list down by mid-season and plans on making a decision during the spring of 2023.

The Aggies are the early favorite, holding a 72.1% chance of landing him according to the On3 RPM. But LSU will hope to change things by getting Lagway on campus this fall.

