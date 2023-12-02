Tigers lose to Kangaroos

Dec. 2—Box score

At Ron Brown Court

KANGAROOS 64, TIGERS 45

Modbury 8 21 19 16 — 64

Centralia 9 9 14 13 — 45

MOD (64) — Peloton 14, West 13, Glogoritsch 11, Carter 10, Saldavida 10, Edwards 6

CEN (45) — Sprague 15, Chavez 12, Schofield 9, Erickson 3, Baumel 2, Buitenbos 2, Bonomi 1

The Centralia girls basketball team lost its international showdown against Modbury High School from Australia on Friday, 64-45.

Brooklyn Sprague led all scorers with 15 points, Makayla Chavez had 12 and Gracie Schofield had nine, but they were the only Tigers to finish with more than one field goal.

Centralia led 9-8 after a quarter, but their guests from the suburbs of Adelaide dropped 21 points in the second to take a 29-18 lead into the break, and never let it go.

The Tigers (0-3), still looking for their first win, will be off until next Friday, when they take on Aberdeen.