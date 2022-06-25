Tigers listed in top four for 2023 edge rusher

On3’s Keegan Pope reported that 2023 edge rusher Wilky Denaud was down to four schools on Friday. The schools listed were Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Denaud is regarded as a three-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. The native of Fort Pierce, Florida, also plays for his school’s basketball team and is also on the track and field. Last season, on the football field, Denaud totaled 55 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception.

After releasing his top four schools, he scheduled four official visits. His first official visit will be to the Plains for the Tigers’ showdown with Penn State on September 16th. Then, he will follow that up with a visit to Rocky Top the next weekend on September 23rd. He will visit Indiana on October 7th before taking his final official visit to Florida State on October 14th.

Here is what On3 national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton said after a strong performance that Denaud had at an Under Armour Camp in Miami:

“[He] flashed some tremendous first and second step movement, and an impressive long arm for a young prospect, [Under Armour All-America Game and camps, college and NFL defensive line instructor] Nathan O’Neal was effusive in his praise of Denaud.”

The Tigers are profusely recruiting defensive linemen in the 2023 class. Mainly because the Tigers will likely lose numerous key contributors along the line after the season’s end. It will be interesting to see how the class comes together and how many defensive linemen the coaching staff can get committed. Moreover, it will be interesting to see if Denaud elects for the Plains.

