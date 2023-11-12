Tigers get a lift in AP Top 25 after Florida win

Following a 52-35 win over Florida in which Jayden Daniels became the first FBS player to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in the same game, LSU is moving up in the polls.

The Tigers moved up four spots to No. 15 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, and they saw a similar lift in the AP Top 25 after Week 11 thanks to losses by Tennessee, Utah and Oklahoma State.

The top 10 saw a couple changes with Ole Miss and Penn State dropping out. They’ve now been replaced by Louisville and Oregon State.

Here’s how the full top 25 looks this week.

Liberty Flames (10-0)

Points: 133

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Week 11 Result: W 38-10 vs. Old Dominion

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Points: 178

Trend: -9

Week 11 Result: L 45-3 at UCF

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Points: 240

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. Baylor

Points: 265

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: W 47-45 (2OT) vs. Duke

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)

Points: 333

Trend: -7

Week 11 Result: L 36-7 at Missouri

Points: 359

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: Bye

Points: 387

Trend: +4

Week 11 Result: W 34-31 at Colorado

Points: 405

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 44-6 vs. UConn

Tulane Green Wave (9-1)

Points: 412

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 24-22 vs. Tulsa

Points: 543

Trend: -3

Week 11 Result: L 35-28 at Washington

LSU Tigers (7-3)

Points: 703

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 52-35 vs. Florida

Points: 733

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. West Virginia

Points: 810

Trend: -3

Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Points: 857

Trend: -3

Week 11 Result: L 24-15 vs. Michigan

Points: 917

Trend: +5

Week 11 Result: W 36-7 vs. Tennessee

Points: 934

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: W 62-17 vs. Stanford

Points: 1002

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: W 31-24 vs. Virginia

Points: 1141

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 49-21 at Kentucky

Points: 1180

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 29-26 at TCU

Points: 1218

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 36-27 vs. USC

Points: 1322

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 35-28 vs. Utah

Points: 1366

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 27-20 vs. Miami

Points: 1433

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 38-3 vs. Michigan State

Points: 1464

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 24-15 at Penn State

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Points: 1540

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 52-17 vs. Ole Miss

