Tigers get a lift in AP Top 25 after Florida win

Tyler Nettuno
Following a 52-35 win over Florida in which Jayden Daniels became the first FBS player to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in the same game, LSU is moving up in the polls.

The Tigers moved up four spots to No. 15 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, and they saw a similar lift in the AP Top 25 after Week 11 thanks to losses by Tennessee, Utah and Oklahoma State.

The top 10 saw a couple changes with Ole Miss and Penn State dropping out. They’ve now been replaced by Louisville and Oregon State.

Here’s how the full top 25 looks this week.

Liberty Flames (10-0)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 133

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Week 11 Result: W 38-10 vs. Old Dominion

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 178

Trend: -9

Week 11 Result: L 45-3 at UCF

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 240

Trend: Not Previously Ranked

Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. Baylor

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 265

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: W 47-45 (2OT) vs. Duke

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 333

Trend: -7

Week 11 Result: L 36-7 at Missouri

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 359

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: Bye

Arizona Wildcats (7-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 387

Trend: +4

Week 11 Result: W 34-31 at Colorado

James Madison Dukes (10-0)

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports
Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 405

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 44-6 vs. UConn

Tulane Green Wave (9-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 412

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 24-22 vs. Tulsa

Utah Utes (7-3)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 543

Trend: -3

Week 11 Result: L 35-28 at Washington

LSU Tigers (7-3)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 703

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 52-35 vs. Florida

Oklahoma Sooners (8-2)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 733

Trend: +3

Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. West Virginia

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 810

Trend: -3

Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 857

Trend: -3

Week 11 Result: L 24-15 vs. Michigan

Missouri Tigers (8-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 917

Trend: +5

Week 11 Result: W 36-7 vs. Tennessee

Oregon State Beavers (8-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 934

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: W 62-17 vs. Stanford

Louisville Cardinals (9-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1002

Trend: +2

Week 11 Result: W 31-24 vs. Virginia

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1141

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 49-21 at Kentucky

Texas Longhorns (9-1)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1180

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 29-26 at TCU

Oregon Ducks (9-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1218

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 36-27 vs. USC

Washington Huskies (10-0)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1322

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 35-28 vs. Utah

Florida State Seminoles (10-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1366

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 27-20 vs. Miami

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Points: 1433

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 38-3 vs. Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1464

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 24-15 at Penn State

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1540

Trend: No Change

Week 11 Result: W 52-17 vs. Ole Miss

