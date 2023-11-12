Tigers get a lift in AP Top 25 after Florida win
Following a 52-35 win over Florida in which Jayden Daniels became the first FBS player to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 in the same game, LSU is moving up in the polls.
The Tigers moved up four spots to No. 15 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, and they saw a similar lift in the AP Top 25 after Week 11 thanks to losses by Tennessee, Utah and Oklahoma State.
The top 10 saw a couple changes with Ole Miss and Penn State dropping out. They’ve now been replaced by Louisville and Oregon State.
Here’s how the full top 25 looks this week.
Liberty Flames (10-0)
Points: 133
Trend: Not Previously Ranked
Week 11 Result: W 38-10 vs. Old Dominion
Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)
Points: 178
Trend: -9
Week 11 Result: L 45-3 at UCF
Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)
Points: 240
Trend: Not Previously Ranked
Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. Baylor
North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2)
Points: 265
Trend: +2
Week 11 Result: W 47-45 (2OT) vs. Duke
Tennessee Volunteers (7-3)
Points: 333
Trend: -7
Week 11 Result: L 36-7 at Missouri
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
Points: 359
Trend: +2
Week 11 Result: Bye
Arizona Wildcats (7-3)
Points: 387
Trend: +4
Week 11 Result: W 34-31 at Colorado
James Madison Dukes (10-0)
Points: 405
Trend: +3
Week 11 Result: W 44-6 vs. UConn
Tulane Green Wave (9-1)
Points: 412
Trend: +3
Week 11 Result: W 24-22 vs. Tulsa
Utah Utes (7-3)
Points: 543
Trend: -3
Week 11 Result: L 35-28 at Washington
LSU Tigers (7-3)
Points: 703
Trend: +3
Week 11 Result: W 52-35 vs. Florida
Oklahoma Sooners (8-2)
Points: 733
Trend: +3
Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. West Virginia
Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
Points: 810
Trend: -3
Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia
Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)
Points: 857
Trend: -3
Week 11 Result: L 24-15 vs. Michigan
Missouri Tigers (8-2)
Points: 917
Trend: +5
Week 11 Result: W 36-7 vs. Tennessee
Oregon State Beavers (8-2)
Points: 934
Trend: +2
Week 11 Result: W 62-17 vs. Stanford
Louisville Cardinals (9-1)
Points: 1002
Trend: +2
Week 11 Result: W 31-24 vs. Virginia
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
Points: 1141
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 49-21 at Kentucky
Texas Longhorns (9-1)
Points: 1180
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 29-26 at TCU
Oregon Ducks (9-1)
Points: 1218
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 36-27 vs. USC
Washington Huskies (10-0)
Points: 1322
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 35-28 vs. Utah
Florida State Seminoles (10-0)
Points: 1366
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 27-20 vs. Miami
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)
Points: 1433
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 38-3 vs. Michigan State
Michigan Wolverines (10-0)
Points: 1464
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 24-15 at Penn State
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
Points: 1540
Trend: No Change
Week 11 Result: W 52-17 vs. Ole Miss