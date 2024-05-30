Tigers land commitment from combo guard David Vieira-Tuck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night when the clock struck 11p.m. and it was final that David Jones would not return to Memphis next season, Penny Hardaway was prepared with something in the works. The Tigers landed a commitment from 19-year old combo guard David Vieira Tuck.

Tuck spent last season playing in Portugal for the Benfica of the Lisbon. The six foot four guard averaged 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds a game.

Memphis now has three remaining open scholarships to available. The Tigers will open the season Novemeber 4th as they host Missouri at FedExForum.

